Raymond James Downgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAP. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average of $134.77. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

