Raymond James Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $200.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 2.6 %

DG opened at $166.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $159.12 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.48.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 17.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 42.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.