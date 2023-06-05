Raymond James Upgrades Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.95.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at C$8.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

About Centerra Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.88%.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.