Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
REUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reunion Neuroscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reunion Neuroscience currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.17.
Reunion Neuroscience Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ REUN opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Reunion Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.
About Reunion Neuroscience
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.
