Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

REUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reunion Neuroscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reunion Neuroscience currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Reunion Neuroscience alerts:

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REUN opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Reunion Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reunion Neuroscience

About Reunion Neuroscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience Inc. ( NASDAQ:REUN Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Reunion Neuroscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.