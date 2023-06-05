Revvity (NYSE:PKI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Revvity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

Revvity Stock Down 0.9 %

PKI opened at $115.24 on Friday. Revvity has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.18.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,176,000 after purchasing an additional 151,569 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 243,398.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,510,000 after buying an additional 11,872,957 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,936,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,324,127,000 after acquiring an additional 158,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revvity by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,579,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 105,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Revvity by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.

