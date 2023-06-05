RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of RGC Resources worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,208 shares during the last quarter.

RGCO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.54 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

