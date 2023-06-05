Robert W. Baird Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $2,214,779.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at $44,900,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
