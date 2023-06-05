Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$75.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCI.B shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

RCI.B opened at C$59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52. The firm has a market cap of C$24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.53 and a 12 month high of C$67.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.64.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.