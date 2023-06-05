Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.01. 185,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,563. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rogers has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $271.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

