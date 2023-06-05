Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Rogers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.01. 185,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,563. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rogers has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $271.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers (ROG)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.