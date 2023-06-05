RSK Smart Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,331.36 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $94.71 million and $35,331.36 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26,756.36 or 1.00342335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,631.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00343645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.00543462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00422297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,540.0981137 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 26,867.50390194 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,566.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

