Rune Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $465.74 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Rune has a market capitalization of $22,793.96 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00004510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.25729874 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

