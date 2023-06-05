Safe Price Reaches $6.12 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $127.45 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $6.12 or 0.00023701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00126616 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00054798 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00039427 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.76565682 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars.

