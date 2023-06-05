Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $5.83 or 0.00022755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $121.53 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00126725 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038962 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.76565682 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.