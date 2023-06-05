Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Cut by Soma Equity Partners LP

Soma Equity Partners LP trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 3.7% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $66,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,849 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

