Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 560.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.86. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock worth $7,014,849. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

