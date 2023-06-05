Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $153.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,849 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

