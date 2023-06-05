Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.86.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,931 shares of company stock worth $7,014,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

