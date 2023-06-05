SALT Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $8,463.34 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015519 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,847.20 or 1.00082178 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03150757 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,755.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

