Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $214,796,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $102,289,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $135,229,000. Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,987,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,924,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,300,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $275.57.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.