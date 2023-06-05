Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,244 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.02. 13,305,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,554,973. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $127.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.