Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,127 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.62. 17,416,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,810,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

