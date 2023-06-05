Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NEE stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $74.06. 1,467,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,787. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

