Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 202,349 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 430,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 123,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS FLOT traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $50.58. 2,137,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.