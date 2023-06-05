Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $7.49 Million in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 753,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,000. Logistics Innovation Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Logistics Innovation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Elequin Securities LLC increased its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 2,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

Logistics Innovation Technologies stock remained flat at $10.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,288. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

