Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 667,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,000. Alpha Partners Technology Merger accounts for 0.6% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.85% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 46,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 1,550.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 211,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 198,642 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock remained flat at $10.31 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

