Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 857.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,011 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $24,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,475. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.