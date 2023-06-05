Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 773,344 shares during the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 343.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 641,451 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 618,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 398,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 334,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. 92,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

