Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11,443.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $276,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.38. 2,538,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,704,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,944,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

