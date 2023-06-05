Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 716.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,408 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ remained flat at $46.16 during trading on Monday. 223,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

