Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,596 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $46,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 616,012 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.49. 694,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,306. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

