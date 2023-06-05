Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.14. 270,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,206. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.
In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
