SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. SeaChange International has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $20.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

