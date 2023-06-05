Seeyond Acquires 1,113 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.49. 316,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.99. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

