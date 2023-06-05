Seeyond Acquires 8,345 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 8,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LOW traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.54. The company had a trading volume of 575,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,673. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average is $204.46.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

