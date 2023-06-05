Seeyond Has $2.34 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 247,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after buying an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after buying an additional 790,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,180,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,764,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.55. 1,725,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

