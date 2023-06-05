Seeyond Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.70 on Monday, reaching $218.67. 66,345,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,667,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,001 shares of company stock valued at $26,664,600 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

