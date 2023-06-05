Seeyond Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Seeyond increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 351.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in Aflac by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its position in Aflac by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,681,000 after buying an additional 555,400 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,709. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

