Seeyond Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 828,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,318. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.