Seeyond Purchases 1,102 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,520,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 34,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.66. 41,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,803. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

