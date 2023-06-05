Seeyond Purchases 1,786 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Seeyond grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.22. 1,773,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,844,776. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

