Seeyond Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Seeyond cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.42. The company had a trading volume of 322,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,175. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

