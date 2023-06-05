Seeyond Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Seeyond acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,163. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

