Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SELB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Selecta Biosciences Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 3,967.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 841,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 820,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

