SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
See Also
