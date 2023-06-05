SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.