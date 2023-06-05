ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Christopher Bedi Sells 1,000 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $509,055.90.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $8.73 on Monday, hitting $556.91. 1,385,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,978. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $559.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.