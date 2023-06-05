ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Christopher Bedi Sells 1,000 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $509,055.90.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34.
ServiceNow Price Performance
NOW traded up $8.73 on Monday, hitting $556.91. 1,385,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,978. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $559.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
