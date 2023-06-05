ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $556.94

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $556.94 and last traded at $555.91, with a volume of 473129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $548.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.
ServiceNow Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.68, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.