Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $20.85

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $20.34. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 45,007 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCVL. Williams Trading cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.37 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Stories

