Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.37. 1,291,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 175.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.11 and a 52 week high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

