Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $793,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $38.81. 5,583,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,020,301. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

