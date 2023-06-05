Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Purchases New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after buying an additional 290,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.55. 316,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,688. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

